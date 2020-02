ALMATY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 9.25% on Monday and said it could loosen its stance later this year if the government manages to tame food price growth and inflation slows in line with expectations.

Annual inflation in the Central Asian nation accelerated to 5.6% in January from 5.4% a month earlier. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)