ALMATY, June 8 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 9.5% on Monday, saying it could consider easing monetary policy when global uncertainty decreases.

The bank cut its inflation outlook for this year to 8.0%-8.5% and forecast a gross domestic product contraction of 1.8%, deeper than its previously expected 1.3% fall. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Hugh Lawson)