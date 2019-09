ALMATY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank raised its policy rate to 9.25% from 9.00% on Monday, citing increased inflationary pressure.

The bank said in a statement that further policy moves would depend on consumer price dynamics, domestic demand, import growth and global economic conditions. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet)