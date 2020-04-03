UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan central bank cuts policy rate to 9.5%, widens band

(Adds context)

ALMATY, April 3 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank slashed its policy rate on Friday in an unscheduled move aimed at boosting economic growth, also widening the spread between its lending and borrowing rates to 400 basis points.

The bank cut the rate to 9.5% from 12.0%, having last month hiked it by 275 basis points in an attempt to prevent a run on the local tenge currency after the price of oil - Kazakhstan’s main export - plunged.

The tenge bottomed out in mid-March and closed the month 15% weaker against the dollar.

This week, the Central Asian nation’s government said it expected the economy to contract 0.9%.

The central bank said in a statement accompanying the rate cut that it would help support economic activity.