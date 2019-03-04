UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.25 pct

(Adds context)

ALMATY, March 4 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 9.25 percent on Monday, in its first review since last month’s leadership reshuffle at the Central Asian nation’s financial regulator.

The bank said in a statement that the external risks mentioned in its previous review - such as oil price volatility - now appeared less likely to materialise.

Six of seven analysts polled by Reuters last week had predicted no policy rate change.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev accepted the resignation of central bank chairman Daniyar Akishev, a hawk on inflation, and nominated veteran cabinet minister Erbolat Dossaev as his replacement last week. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Tom Balmforth)