Rating firm S&P sees smooth transition of presidential power in Kazakhstan

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency S&P Global expects a smooth transition of power in Kazakhstan following the resignation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev after nearly thirty years.

S&P has a BBB- (stable) rating on Kazakhstan making it potentially sensitive as it is the lowest investment grade bracket.

S&P added that were “some succession risks” as Nazarbayev will maintain some key positions in the country that give him significant influence on areas from national security to foreign policy. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Josephine Mason)