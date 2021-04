FILE PHOTO: A dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is prepared at a sport centre, as the country starts mass inoculation campaign with the Russian vaccine donated by Serbia, in Skopje, North Macedonia April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has asked Russia to supply it with an additional 4 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, healthcare minister Alexei Tsoi said on Wednesday.

The former Soviet republic has secured 2 million doses of the vaccine and has launched domestic production in order to support its mass vaccination campaign.