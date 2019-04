ALMATY, April 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s state oil pipeline operator Kaztransoil is continuing to pump crude through the Atyrau-Samara pipeline, it said on Monday, despite the contamination in Russian pipelines.

Kaztransoil said the chloride content of the Kazakh crude supplied to Samara was within industry standards. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)