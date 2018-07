(Corrects to show fund to become shareholder in exchange (not the centre))

ASTANA, July 4 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s new foreign investment hub the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) said on Wednesday that China’s Silk Road Fund had signed documents to become a shareholder in the hub’s exchange. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Jason Neely)