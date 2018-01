ALMATY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A Dutch court has lifted a freeze on Kazakh sovereign fund’s assets worth $22 billion, the Central Asian nation’s Justice Ministry said on Wednesday.

The assets held by the fund’s custodian, Bank of New York Mellon, were frozen last October after a lawsuit by Moldovan businessman Anatolie Stati who seeks to enforce an arbitration ruling against the Astana government. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)