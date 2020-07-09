Current account, rouble may weigh on Kazakh tenge in H2 - c.bank

ALMATY, July 9 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge may come under pressure in the second half of this year from an expected current account deficit and a possible weakening of the Russian rouble, Kazakhstan’s central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank said it sold $1.4 billion from the rainy-day National Fund on the domestic market in June. Such sales are designed to enable the transfer of money to the state budget, but also help to prop up the local currency. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)