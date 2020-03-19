UPDATE 1-Kazakh tenge drops 3.9% after oil, rouble plunge

(Updates figures, adds central bank comment)

ALMATY, March 19 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge currency fell 3.9% in early trade on Thursday to 460 per dollar on the interbank market, after a fresh drop in the price of key export oil, and the weakening of the Russian rouble.

In a statement, the central bank and the Kazakh Stock Exchange said tenge-dollar trading on the exchange, the main currency market platform, would be conducted in the Frankfurt auction mode on Thursday and Friday, to limit volatility.

This month the central bank said it would let the tenge weaken in order to safeguard reserves, after the collapse of a global oil producers’ pact that had limited output and supported prices.

Russia, which has refused to cut oil production, is one of Kazakhstan’s biggest trading partners and the tenge has often tracked the movements of the rouble. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Clarence Fernandez)