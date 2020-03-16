UPDATE 2-Kazakh tenge plunges after cenbank limits support

(Updates figures, adds context)

ALMATY, March 16 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge dropped 6.3% against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday after the central bank said it would stick to a free float regime following the collapse in the price of oil, the country’s main export.

The tenge hit an all-time low of 433.07 per dollar and was headed for its biggest daily drop in more than four years.

On the Kazakh Stock Exchange, the tenge’s decline briefly reached 6.7%, and trading went into the Frankfurt auction mode, which automatically kicks in on movements bigger than 1.5%.

Kazakhstan’s central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 12.0% on Monday and indicated it would reduce its involvement in the foreign exchange market after intervening last week to smoothen the tenge’s fall.

The bank said there was now a higher risk of inflation exceeding the 6% target range ceiling this year due the impact of the coronavirus, and that it had slashed its outlook for the average 2020 Brent crude price to $35 per barrel from $60. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sam Holmes)