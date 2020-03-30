Kazakhstan to introduce quotas on wheat and flour exports

ALMATY, March 30 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will introduce quotas on its exports of wheat and flour and lift the ban on flour exports introduced this month in order to ensure steady domestic supply amid the coronavirus crisis, the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry provided no exact date in its statement but said it would soon publish monthly quota figures and allocation procedures. Kazakhstan had 9.2 million tonnes of grain in stock as of March 1, it said, including 6.4 million tonnes of food grains. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Susan Fenton)