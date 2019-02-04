Minority shareholders sue Kazakhtelecom over refused buyback

ALMATY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Minority shareholders of Kazakhtelecom have sued the telecoms provider over its refusal to buy back their shares in a move that could complicate the firm’s privatisation plans.

The government wants to reduce its 52-percent stake in Kazakhtelecom either through a secondary public offering or through a sale to a strategic investor.

Kazakh investment firm Falconry Capital and two individual investors have asked a local court to force Kazakhtelecom to buy their shares for about $2 million.

Falconry Capital owns about 7 percent of Kazakhtelecom preferred stock, or 0.19 percent of total outstanding stock.

The investors asked Kazakhtelecom to buy back their shares in December citing their opposition to Kazakhtelecom’s acquisition of mobile operator Kcell.

Kazakhtelecom’s buyout policy states that for buyback purposes, the market value of stock is adjusted for the difference between the current and the previous years’ profit.

The lawsuit said because Kazakhtelecom’s nine-month profit more than doubled, it was due to pay more than double the market price for the shares and do so within 30 days according to its own corporate regulations.

But the company told investors it had initiated an insider trading probe and has not yet paid out.

Kazakhtelecom declined to comment on the matter.

The company is due to hold a shareholder meeting on Monday to discuss a new buyback pricing scheme. The minority shareholders involved in the lawsuit said any new scheme cannot be applied retroactively. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)