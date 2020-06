ALMATY, June 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to float its state oil and gas company KazMunayGaz in 2022, sovereign fund Samruk Kazyna said on Wednesday.

Partial privatisation of the state railroad company, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, will then follow in 2023, the fund’s managing director, Almasadam Satkaliyev, told a briefing. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)