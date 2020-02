MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunayGaz plans to float its shares in October or November this year, deputy chief executive Zhakyp Marabayev said on Tuesday.

Marabayev, speaking at a meeting at the energy ministry, provided no other details. Kazakhstan has said it would sell a stake of up to 25% in the company this year, aiming to raise $3-5 billion. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens)