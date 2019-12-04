KazMunayGaz repays $3 bln Vitol advance ahead of schedule

NUR-SULTAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz has repaid ahead of schedule a $3 billion advance from trader Vitol and a group of foreign banks for crude from the Tengiz oilfield, the company said on Wednesday.

Under the deal, KazMunayGaz agreed to supply about 20 million tonnes of oil to Vitol within four years. KazMunayGaz said in a statement it had repaid $2.25 billion out of the total principal sum this year. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter)