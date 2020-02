PRAGUE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - KBC’s Czech bank CSOB net profit climbed 25% to 19.7 billion crowns ($862.07 million) in 2019, the bank said on Thursday.

Loan portfolio increased by 5% to 780.7 billion crowns and deposits grew by 3% to 960 billion crowns, the lender said. ($1 = 22.8520 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Michael Kahn)