KBR opposes Supreme Court review of burn-pit rulings

Military contractors KBR Inc and Halliburton Co have urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to revive dozens of lawsuits filed by veterans who say they were poisoned by toxic smoke from open-air “burn pits” the companies used for waste disposal on forward operating bases in Iraq and Afghanistan starting in 2001.

In a brief filed Friday, the companies said the lawsuits were properly dismissed because courts have no jurisdiction over military strategy.

