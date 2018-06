June 25 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank KBW, a unit of Stifel Financial Corp, on Monday named four new managing directors.

Garth Hackshall, Anurag Verma and Simon Barrass join from Deloitte. Alistair McKay, who previously worked at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, was also named as a managing director. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti)