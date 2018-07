July 20 (Reuters) - Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern reported a 10.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by higher revenue in its automotive, chemicals and petroleum segments.

Net income available to shareholders rose to $148.2 million, or $1.45 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $134.4 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $682.4 million. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)