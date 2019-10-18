Company News
October 18, 2019 / 12:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kansas City Southern profit rises 3.8%

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a 3.8% rise in quarterly profit due to increased refined fuel products and liquid petroleum gas shipments to Mexico.

Net income available to common stockholders rose to $180.1 million, or $1.81 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $173.5 million, or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $747.7 million from $699 million. (Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

