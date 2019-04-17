Company News
Kansas City Southern quarterly profit beats

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Kansas City Southern reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in refined product shipments to Mexico.

Net income available to common stockholders fell to $102.7 million, or $1.02 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $144.4 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Kansas City earned $1.54 per share, beating the average analysts’ estimate of $1.44 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue increased to $674.8 million from $638.6 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

