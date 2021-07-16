Kansas City Southern quarterly revenue rises 37%

July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Kansas City Southern reported a 37% jump in quarterly revenue, helped by higher freight volumes and fuel surcharges.

Revenue rose to $749.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $547.9 million a year earlier.

Kansas City has agreed to be taken over by Canadian National Railway Co for $33.6 billion and the planned merger is being scrutinized by regulatory authorities. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)