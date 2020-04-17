Company News
April 17, 2020 / 12:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kansas City Southern withdraws full-year forecast on coronavirus uncertainty

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Kansas City Southern on Friday withdrew its full-year forecast for earnings and revenue, citing economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s net income available to common stockholders rose to $151.7 million, or $1.58 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $102.7 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $731.7 million from $674.8 million. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

