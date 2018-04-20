FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 20, 2018 / 12:38 PM / in 2 hours

Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern, a regional U.S. railroad with large operations in Mexico, reported a higher net quarterly profit on Friday, driven by higher volumes of petroleum, consumer goods, cars, and chemicals.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company posted first quarter net income of $145 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared with $147 million, or $1.38 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

Adjusting for one-time items, the railroad reported earnings of $1.30 a share, compared to $1.17 a year ago.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.