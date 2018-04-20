Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit

April 20 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern, a regional U.S. railroad with large operations in Mexico, reported a higher net quarterly profit on Friday, driven by higher volumes of petroleum, consumer goods, cars, and chemicals.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company posted first quarter net income of $145 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared with $147 million, or $1.38 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

Adjusting for one-time items, the railroad reported earnings of $1.30 a share, compared to $1.17 a year ago.