UPDATE 1-Kansas City Southern profit beats on cost controls

July 19 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as cost controls helped the U.S. railroad to make up for flat carload volume amid concerns of slowing economic growth.

The company, which gets nearly half of its annual revenue from Mexico, said its adjusted operating ratio - a closely watched measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue - fell to 63.7% in the second quarter, from 64.0% a year earlier.

A lower operating ratio means better efficiency.

“The company is handling the same volume as last year with fewer assets, fewer crewstarts and considerably less network congestion, driving an improvement in ... operating metrics and cost profile,” Chief Executive Officer Patrick Ottensmeyer said in a statement.

Net income available to common stockholders fell to $128.7 million, or $1.28 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $148.2 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Kansas City Southern earned $1.64 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.61, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

