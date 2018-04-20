UPDATE 2-Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion

(Adds details on revenue, operating profitability)

April 20 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern, a regional U.S. railroad with extensive operations in Mexico, reported lower-than expected quarterly revenue on Friday despite a 1 percent overall increase in rail volumes.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said its revenue gains in consumer goods, cars and petroleum products were partially offset by big drops in agriculture, minerals and other energy sector cargo.

Quarterly revenue of $639 million - a 5 percent increase from the year-ago period - fell short of the $641 million Wall Street analysts expected.

Kansas City Southern’s quarterly net income of $145 million was down from $147 million in the year ago period, but it managed to eke out a rise in per-share net income, which was $1.40 compared to $1.38 per diluted share a year earlier.

Adjusting for one-time items, the railroad reported earnings of $1.30 a share, compared to $1.17 a year ago. Analysts expected $1.33 per share.

The railroad said congestion on the U.S rail network was a drag in the quarter. Kansas City Southern and other top U.S. railroads are facing scrutiny from the top federal rail regulator over complaints about service and higher costs.

Its operating ratio - a closely watched measure of operating costs as a percentage of revenue - was 65.8 percent, a 0.4 point drop over the first quarter of 2017.

Even so, the railroad maintained its outlook for mid-single digit volume growth for the full year 2018, Kansas City Southern Chief Executive Officer Patrick Ottensmeyer said.

“Despite congestion across the North American rail network, KCS grew volumes in all commodity groups except Energy and Agriculture and Minerals during the first quarter 2018,” Ottensmeyer said. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)