October 19, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

UPDATE 2-Kansas City Southern profit soars 34 percent

2 Min Read

(Adds volume forecast)

Oct 19 (Reuters - Railroad operator Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a 34 percent jump in quarterly profit even though network congestion hurt operations in Mexico, where the company has extensive services.

Shares were up a scant 0.3 percent to $103 in premarket trading after the railroad lowered its full-year volume growth forecast to a low single-digit percentage increase instead of mid-single digits. It cited delays in the start of crude oil movement and service-related issues.

The company’s operating ratio, which measures operating costs as a percentage of revenue, increased to 62 percent in the third quarter from 64.4 percent a year earlier. A lower operating ratio means more efficiency and higher profitability.

Overall volumes increased 4 percent, but sales in its energy unit fell 2 percent.

Net income available to shareholders rose to $173.5 million, or $1.70 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $129.2 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.57 per share, in line with analysts’ estimate, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 6.5 percent to $699 million. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel; Editing by David Gregorio)

