NAIROBI, March 6 (Reuters) - Kenya’s KCB Group said on Wednesday its full year 2018 pretax profit rose to 33.9 billion shillings ($339.00 million)from 29.1 billion shillings a year earlier.

Lawrence Kimathi, group chief financial officer, told an investor briefing that its net interest income rose slightly to 48.8 billion shillings from 48.4 billion shillings in 2017. ($1 = 100.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa)