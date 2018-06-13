Kazakhstan's Kcell says to contest up to $120 mln in claims

ALMATY, June 13 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s biggest mobile operator, Kcell , plans to contest in court up to 40 billion tenge ($120 million) in copyright claims it expects to be brought against it by another Kazakh firm, Kcell said on Wednesday.

A Kazakh court has already ordered Kcell, controlled by Sweden’s Telia, to pay 670 million tenge ($2 million) over several cases of alleged copyright infringement, Kcell executives told reporters, adding they would appeal.

The plaintiff DL Construction has accused Kcell and its partner, a company which provided online TV services for Kcell subscribers, of broadcasting music videos to which DL construction holds rights.

Kcell said DL Construction had notified it of plans to file claims for a total of 40 billion tenge. Kcell said the claim was absurd, adding that its partner had shared content provided by a local TV station over which Kcell has no control. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar)