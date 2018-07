ALMATY, July 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s antitrust committee will allow Kazakhtelecom to buy a 75 percent stake in Kcell , the Central Asian nation’s biggest mobile operator, the committee said on Wednesday.

Kazakhtelecom has made a bid to buy Swedish telecoms company Telia’s stake in Kcell, valuing Kcell at around $600 million, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters in February. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Denis Pinchuk)