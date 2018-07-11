FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan approves Kazakhtelecom's bid for Kcell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context)

ALMATY, July 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s antitrust committee said on Wednesday it would allow Kazakhtelecom to buy a 75 percent stake in Kcell , the Central Asian nation’s biggest mobile operator.

Kazakhtelecom has made a bid to buy Swedish telecoms company Telia’s stake in Kcell, valuing Kcell at around $600 million, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters in February.

The antitrust committee said in a statement it has set out conditions for the takeover such as maintaining existing subscription plans, independent management and infrastructure development deals Kcell had signed with competitors.

The oil-rich country’s sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna, has a 51 percent stake in Kazakhtelecom, part of which it plans to sell this year as part of a large-scale privatisation drive. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Denis Pinchuk and Jason Neely)

