ASTANA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Kazakh state-controlled telecommunications firm Kazakhtelecom has bought a 75 percent stake in local mobile operator Kcell from Sweden’s Telia and Turkcell, Kazakhtelecom said on Wednesday.

Kazakhtelecom chief executive Kuanyshbek Yesekeyevm who spoke to reporters after signing the deal, declined to say how much his firm had paid for the stake. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Maria Kiselyova)