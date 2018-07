ALMATY, July 20 (Reuters) - Kcell , Kazakhstan’s biggest mobile telecommunications operator, reported a 6.37 billion tenge ($18.4 million) first-half net profit on Friday, up 38.1 percent from a year earlier.

Kcell, controlled by Sweden’s Telia, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, fell 5.3 percent to 25.38 billion tenge.