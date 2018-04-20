Kazakhstan's Kcell Q1 net income falls 5 pct

ALMATY, April 20 (Reuters) - Kcell, Kazakhstan’s biggest mobile telecommunications operator, reported on Friday a 5 percent fall in first-quarter net income to 3.752 billion tenge ($11.5 million).

Kcell, controlled by Sweden’s Telia, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, increased 1.5 percent to 13.456 billion tenge from a year earlier on the back of a 2.1 percent rise in net sales. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)