ALMATY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kcell, Kazakhstan’s biggest mobile telecommunications operator, reported an 11.8 percent fall in third-quarter net income at 3.862 billion tenge ($11.6 million).

Kcell, controlled by Sweden’s Telia, said on Thursday EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, increased 2.5 percent to 14.601 billion tenge from a year earlier on the back of net sales which rose 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)