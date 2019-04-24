British pension fund USSL to buy KCOM Group for about 504 mln pounds

April 24 (Reuters) - Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd, one of Britain’s biggest pension funds, on Wednesday said its unit Humber Bidco would buy telecommunications group KCOM Group Plc for about 504 million pounds ($652.48 million).

The IT and communications services provider’s shareholders will get 97 pence in cash for every share held as per terms of the recommended deal, the companies said in a joint statement. ($1 = 0.7724 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)