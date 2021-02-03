In latest expansion, Chicago-based Keller Lenkner taps former counsel to Texas AG Paxton

Keller Lenkner on Wednesday announced it has added Zina Bash, a former senior counsel to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, giving the growing Chicago-based plaintiffs’ firm a foothold in Texas and its ninth partner.

Bash will expand the public institutions practice, which represents states and other municipalities in litigation. The pandemic has roiled government budgets, creating opportunities for law firms to step in as outside counsel.

