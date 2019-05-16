Keller warns H1 to be "materially lower", reaffirms FY view

May 16 (Reuters) - Ground engineering contractor Keller Group Plc said on Thursday first-half results for 2019 will be materially lower compared to a year ago, but left its full-year expectations unchanged.

Keller, which provides systems and services for monitoring the safety of buildings, ground improvement equipment and cable systems to the construction industry, said its performance in North America in the first four months of the year has been weaker than anticipated, partly due to additional costs to recover from bad weather in January. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)