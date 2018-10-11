Keller launches review of its Asia Pacific business

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Geotechnical services provider Keller Group said on Thursday it was reviewing its Asia Pacific (APAC) business, citing deteriorating conditions in Southeast Asian markets, especially Malaysia.

The company now expects the APAC division to make a pretax loss of 12 million pounds to 15 million pounds ($15.8 million-$19.8 million) in the full year to Dec. 31. It had previously estimated a small profit from the business. ($1 = 0.7573 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)