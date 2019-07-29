Industrials
Keller posts 32% drop in H1 profit, reaffirms FY expectations

July 29 (Reuters) - Keller Group Plc posted a 32% drop in first-half profit on Monday as costs rose in its North America operations, but the engineering contractor stuck to its full-year expectations citing a stronger second half of the year.

The company, which provides ground improvement equipment and cable systems to the construction industry, said underlying pretax profit fell to 28.9 million pounds ($35.7 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 42.2 million pounds a year ago.

$1 = 0.8087 pounds Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

