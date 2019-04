April 1 (Reuters) - Cereal maker Kellogg Co said on Monday it would sell its Keebler cookies unit and some other assets to Italy’s Ferrero Group for $1.3 billion.

The sale includes some snacks, pie crusts and ice-cream businesses as well as cookie brands Mother’s and Famous Amos. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)