Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cereal maker Kellogg Co said Steven Cahillane, the chief executive of nutritional supplements maker Nature’s Bounty, will replace John Bryant as its CEO, effective Oct. 2.

Bryant will retire as executive chairman of Kellogg’s board on March 15 after which Cahillane will become chairman, the company said. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)