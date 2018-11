Nov 12 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co said on Monday it is exploring the sale of its cookies and fruit snacks business, including brands such as Keebler and Murray, as the company focuses on its core businesses.

The company also said it would be restructuring its North America business beginning next year, as well as investing in new e-commerce and integrated business planning capabilities. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)