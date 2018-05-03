FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Cereal maker Kellogg's sales rise 5 pct, top estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co’s sales rose for the third consecutive quarter as the maker of Corn Flakes and Fruit Loops benefited from consumers shifting toward healthier food.

Kellogg said bit.ly/2jnkSRU on Thursday net sales rose 4.7 percent to $3.40 billion in the three months ended March 31, topping analysts' estimate of $3.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $444 million, or $1.27 per share, from $266 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

