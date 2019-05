CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co said on Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Fareed Khan was stepping down and would be replaced by Amit Banati, who heads the Froot Loops maker’s Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East business.

Kellogg also reported a 36.5 percent decline in first-quarter earnings on Thursday, as the maker of Eggo Waffles and Froot Loops spent more on divestiture, transportation and commodities costs.g trading. (Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)