Kellogg posts fourth-quarter loss

CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co reported a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday due to higher costs as the cereal maker prepares for a potential Brexit and plans to divest some businesses.

Net loss attributable to Kellogg was $84 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with a profit of $417 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg said net sales rose 4.1 percent to $3.32 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 29, helped by acquisitions, including its 2017 purchase of RXBAR.