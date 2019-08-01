Kellogg quarterly sales beat Wall Street expectations

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales on Thursday, driven by higher demand for its snacks, including Pringles and Pop-Tarts, in North America.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $286 million, or 84 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $596 million, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Its net sales rose 3% to $3.46 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)